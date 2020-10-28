AUGUSTA — Two New York men in an Augusta home where a police search found crack cocaine and several guns were indicted on drug trafficking charges last week by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Preston Mack, 21, of New York City, and Shakime Shannon, 18, of Bronx, New York, were among four people arrested after Augusta police, with a search warrant, searched a Middle Street apartment July 24 and found, according to police, 223 grams of crack cocaine, several firearms and cash.

Mack was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), with one count alleging he was armed with a gun at the time of the offense. He was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Shannon was also indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs (cocaine base), one alleging he was armed with a gun at the time.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt but does indicate there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

A 17-year-old girl from New York City was also arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in the July bust, but police have not released her name due to her age.

An Augusta woman was also arrested in the July bust, and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, but she was not indicted by the grand jury which met last week.

Police also seek criminal forfeiture of $2,752 and six firearms, four ammunition magazines and two gun cases from both men, and an additional $550 from Shannon, seized in the bust.

Also indicted on drug trafficking charges were two men, David Maldonado, 26, of Bronx, New York, and Thomas Knowlton, 61, Augusta, who were arrested when police searched a Gage Street home in Augusta August 12 and found drugs and a gun.

Knowlton was indicted on seven counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, including fentanyl powder, cocaine, and cocaine base, with three counts alleging he was armed with a gun at the time, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited a person.

Maldonado was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, also including fentanyl powder, cocaine and cocaine base, three counts of which allege he was armed with a gun at the time

Police also seek criminal forfeiture, from both men, of a handgun and $6,559, seized in the search.

Also indicted by the grand jury were:

• Sabrina Ouellete, 38, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), Aug. 3 in Waterville.

• Jonathan Petgrave, 33, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), and violation of conditions of release, between June 18 and Aug. 3, in Augusta and/or Waterville.

• Darren Smith, 40, of Randolph, two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base) one on March 28, 2019, in Gardiner the other Sept. 5, 2019, in Augusta.

• Monica Upson, 19, of Augusta, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (heroin), April 22 and May 6 in Augusta, one count of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), and one count of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), April 22 in Augusta.

