Following Waldo County’s yellow designation by the Maine Department of Education, Regional School Unit 3 is not moving forward with more in-person education as initially planned.
RSU 3 Superintendent Charles Brown wrote in a letter to the community that students in grades K-5 will continue in their current Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday cohorts until the county is classified as green. RSU 3 reported a case of the coronavirus in Thorndike’s Mount View Elementary School last Monday.
“Unfortunately, with the designation of Waldo County as ‘yellow’ and the uncertainty that surrounds the current community outbreak, we have decided to delay the return to four day in-person instruction,” Brown wrote in the letter. “As long as Waldo County remains designated as ‘yellow,’ we will delay transitioning to four days in-person.”
Children in grades K-5 were initially supposed to attend school four days per week in-person starting Nov. 2. RSU 3 services six elementary schools in its district. RSU 3 has eight schools with students from the towns of Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Montville, Troy, Unity and Waldo.
By Wednesday, Waldo County was moved to “yellow” by the Maine Department of Education under its color-coded Health Advisory System. The yellow category indicates an increased risk. RSU 3 also canceled the remainder of the fall sports season.
An outbreak of 60 cases has been associated with the Brooks Pentecostal Church. Morse Memorial Elementary School is located in Brooks.
“While other school districts throughout Maine have been moving to remote learning only, RSU 3 has been able to maintain our ‘yellow’ model of hybrid learning,” Brown wrote. “We will continue to be proactive, consulting with the Maine CDC and DOE and working closely with local agencies as needed.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Community Compass: Susan Collins stands up for small business
-
Local & State
Photos: Jill Biden called on Bangor voters to support Sara Gideon, support Democrats in election
-
Sports
World Series notebook: Turner removed in middle of Game 6 for positive COVID-19 test
-
Sports
Betts sparks Dodgers to their first World Series title in 32 years
-
Local & State
Gideon maintains narrow 3-point lead over Collins in latest Colby College poll
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.