When the virus exploded on the scene last spring, the resulting quarantines led to restrictions on inside dining at restaurants. One of our favorite things had been going out to breakfast on Saturday mornings, and that unfortunately stopped.
Beginning in April, we started creating a new Saturday morning breakfast routine, in which we would select a recipe, sometimes one we’d never tried before and sometimes an old favorite, and enjoy the meal at home. We love to cook together, so this was not at all a sacrifice. We’ve done this every week since, with just one exception to visit a newborn grandniece. Soon after starting, we began posting the meals, with a photo and comments, on Facebook, and have heard from our friends each week. It’s become a tradition and, even with fewer restrictions on restaurant dining, we’ve continued to enjoy our new Saturday adventure.
In a recent week, we chose to make a breakfast oven omelet, a recipe that has been in Susan’s family for countless years. Neither of us know where the recipe came from, only that we like it. The recipe calls for broccoli, onions and red or green bell peppers, but really any veggies can be used. In addition, you can add cooked ham, bacon, sausage, shrimp or whatever. It’s wonderfully flexible. The omelet pictured, for example, included mushrooms, red bell pepper, shallots and bacon. It was delicious. We served it with toasted sesame bagels and cream cheese. — SUSAN AND JIM KANAK, Moody
OVEN OMELET
Serves 6
1 cup chopped broccoli
½ cup chopped red or green pepper
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 eggs
1 cup cottage cheese
½ cup milk
¼ cup flour
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Sprinkle the vegetables and cheese over the bottom of a greased 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Whisk the eggs, cottage cheese and milk; add flour, salt and pepper. Pour over the veggie mixture.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until set. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
This favorite, easy omelet can be made ahead: Mix veggies and cheese/egg mixture just before baking. You can add cooked ham, sausage, shrimp or bacon. You can also vary the vegetables you include, depending on your own preferences.
