The spouse of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 has prompted Vassalboro Community School to transition to fully remote learning for two weeks and the town to change the voting site for Tuesday’s election from the school to the Vassalboro town office.
In a letter to the community sent by Superintendent Alan Pfeiffer Sunday afternoon, Pfeiffer wrote the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention made a “strong” recommendation to close.
Vassalboro Town Clerk Cathy Coyne, who supervises the elections, said polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vassalboro Community School’s 394 students, grades pre-k through eighth, were previously attending school in a hybrid model. Students are split into blue and white cohorts and alternate days of in-person or remote learning. Some students and their families chose to be fully remote. Students will go back to their original hybrid model beginning Nov. 16, a blue cohort day.
The Maine CDC or a Vassalboro school representative contacted directly those who came into close contact with the individual who tested positive. Those who were contacted are expected to follow a 14-day quarantine.
“Vassalboro Community School will be cleaned according to the federal CDC guidelines,” Pfeiffer wrote.
