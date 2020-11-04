Winslow voters on Tuesday reelected incumbent Jerry Quirion and elected newcomer Peter Drapeau for three-year terms on the Winslow Town Council. They will represent Districts 3 and 1, respectively.

In a three-way race, Quirion, 74, received 279 votes, narrowly surpassing Bert Bilodeau’s 255 votes and Fran Hudson’s 244 votes to take District 3. Drapeau, 63, received 613 votes to top Esther Bullard’s 289 votes.

Quirion, a Vietnam War veteran, will serve his fourth straight term. A Democrat, Quirion is retired from his career as a bridge engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation. Quirion hopes to secure a bond for town infrastructure projects and work with the Department of Transportation to renovate the bridge that connects Waterville to Winslow.

In District 1, two-term councilor Patricia Ayer did not seek re-election. Drapeau, a Winslow resident since 1982, is a businessman. He currently owns Peter A. Drapeau Trucking and has experience in other realms of business.

Drapeau previously served on two police chief search committees as well as the recent town manager search committee that resulted in the hiring of new Town Manager Erica LaCroix.

In 2014, Drapeau took out papers and got signatures for a spot on the ballot but ultimately decided against running.

Unopposed Joseph Roch Gravel took District 5 as longtime councilor Steve Russell opted not to run.

