FAIRFIELD — Residents showed up at the polls on Tuesday to elect candidates to positions on the Town Council, School Administrative District 49 school board and the Kennebec Water District.

Incumbent Town Councilor Mark Cooper was reelected for a three-year term after he was appointed to the position in August. The position was left vacant in July after former Councilor Courtney Chandler resigned due to scheduling conflicts.

Cooper, 55, defeated opponents Veronique Carrier, 45, and Daniel Kissinger. The vote was Cooper, 1,487; Carrier, 914; Kissinger, 550.

Cooper is a world history teacher at Mount View High School in Thorndike, and has served on the Fairfield Budget Committee, the MSAD 49 board of directors, and as the deputy of elections and election clerk.

In an uncontested race for the MSAD 49 school board, Rachel Hachey received 2,920 votes from Fairfield.

The district serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

Bruce Williams defeated Caroline Toto-Lawrence for a three-year term on the Kennebec Water District board of trustees by a 1,970-1,007 vote.

