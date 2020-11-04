Maine is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking a one-day record set just the day before, on Tuesday. Two additional Mainers have died of COVID-19.

Most of the 81 cases stemming from the outbreak at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham – which was originally reported late Tuesday afternoon – are being added to Wednesday’s totals. Health officials said an exact number of how many cases from the prison outbreak will be released on Wednesday.

The outbreak included 72 inmates and nine staff members. Universal testing at the Maine Correctional Center showed the disease was contained to two housing units at the Windham facility. The state said it will now house all those inmates in one unit.

Since the pandemic began, 7,077 people in Maine have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 150 have died.

Maine has seen a surge in cases in late October and early this month, breaking records on Friday, Tuesday and now on Wednesday. There are 1,245 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine.

The prison outbreak is one of the state’s largest, and the second to occur at a correctional facility. The York County Jail in August reported 87 cases that were tied to a super-spreading event from a Millinocket area wedding and reception on Aug. 7. A jail employee attended the wedding.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that virus trends are going in the wrong direction, including hospitalizations, wider geographic distribution of cases and a higher positivity rate.

The seven-day average positivity rate has more than doubled, from 0.48 percent two weeks ago to 1.19 percent on Tuesday, the latest day data was available. The positivity rate is the percent of COVID-19 tests that have been returned positive. A lower percentage is better because it gives public health workers a better chance to limit the spread of the virus by isolating those who are contagious and quarantining close contacts. The national average is about 7 percent.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: