OTISFIELD – Donald G. Mixer, from Otisfield, formerly of Waterville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the age of 77.

Don was born on Friday, April 13, 1943 in Waterville. He believed the number 13 and Friday the 13th were lucky. He was a graduate of Waterville High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army. After he returned from basic training, he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and later Bath Iron Works, as a pipefitter, braiser, and welder.

He and his wife, Rose, moved to Massachusetts where he began his career with AT&T. He moved back to Maine and continued working for the telephone company starting with New England Tel & Tel. until his retirement in 1998.

Don was a volunteer fireman for Hindsdale Fire Dept. in Hindsdale, Mass., Waterville, Winslow and Otisfield Fire Dept.

Don was most proud of his service to his country. He served in the National Guard from 1980 till he retired in 2003 as a Master Sergeant. He was activated at Camp Keyes to do radio communications for the State after the 9/11 attack.

One of Don’s favorite pastimes was metal detecting. He spent many weekends at old churches, schools, buildings and the beach searching for buried treasures. He made many people happy by returning their lost treasures. He had quite a collection of old coins, rings and jewelry that he acquired through metal detecting.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Granville and Gertrude; siblings Richard and Anne; and granddaughter Izabella. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rose Marie; daughters Laurie Poissonnier and Melissa Charette, son Mark Mixer; grandchildren Reid and Evan Poissonnier and Paige, Halley and Brody Charette; Marley and Miles Mixer; son- in-law Jason Poissonnier and daughter-in-law Genel Mixer.

Due to COVID, a small, private service will be held on Nov. 12, 2020. Interment will follow at the Maine Veterans Cemetery for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation can be made to Alzheimer’s research at http://www.alz.com

