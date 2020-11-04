With the results of the Nov. 3 election in for seats in the Maine State Senate and House of Representatives, the roster for the legislature is taking shape as the new year approaches.

A host of incumbents won, but others were defeated by challengers. In some races, new candidates sparred for an opportunity to represent their town or region. Voters turned out in record numbers for this election, voting by absentee ballot and in person.

Here’s a look at some winning legislators as well as a few who are leading in their race in the Morning Sentinel’s coverage area.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16

In Senate District 16, which covers Albion, Benton, Clinton, Fairfield, Unity Township, Waterville and Winslow, incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Cyrway defeated Democrat Hilary Koch, 11,417-8,819, for a fourth term.

Describing himself as a “community guy” Wednesday, Cyrway said he has been around a long time and people know him through his work in several capacities, including as a former deputy sheriff and farmer. Cyrway said he was happy with his win.

“I think it was a goal I set for myself,” he said. “When I do something I try to do it all the way. I work hard at it, people know me, they were all enthused. I had a good feeling about it.”

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 109

In House District 109, which covers part of Waterville, incumbent Rep. Democrat Bruce White won a second term, defeating Republican challenger Rick Foss, 2,945 to 1,420.

White said Wednesday that he is “thrilled with the results and a clear mandate on sending me back to Augusta to represent our city and state.”

“There is no doubt that voters appreciated my positive campaign message, a message that says we can be respectful to one another even when we disagree, a message of being kind to one another,” White said. “I have a passion to help as many people as I can and to be a resource for my constituents. Residents know that I have always been involved in our community, and after I was elected that didn’t change. In fact, that involvement increased. I will continue to work hard on behalf of all no matter what party they belong to.”

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 110

In House District 110, which covers part of Oakland and part of Waterville, incumbent Rep. Colleen Madigan, a Democrat, defeated challenger Mark Andre, in a 2,559-1,644 vote. Andre ran as an unenrolled candidate,

Madigan said Wednesday that she will continue to work for property tax relief, revenue sharing, pandemic relief, unemployment, housing and helping elderly residents on fixed incomes get assistance to stay in their homes.

“I’m really grateful to the voters of House District 110 in Waterville and Oakland for trusting me to be their representative for the next two years,” Madigan said.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 3

In Senate District 3, incumbent Bradlee Farrin, R-Norridgewock, was reelected for another term. With all but two precincts reporting, Farrin received 11,480, or 69% of the vote; his challenger, Daniel Swain, D-Skowhegan, received 5,131, or 31% of the vote. District 3 serves Anson, Bingham, Canaan, Caratunk, Central Somerset Unorganized Territory, Cornville, Dennistown Plantation, Embden, Highland Plantation, Jackman, Madison, Mercer, Moose River, Moscow, New Portland, Norridgewock, Northeast Somerset Unorganized Territory, Northwest Somerset Unorganized Territory, Pittsfield, Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Rome, Seboomook Lake Unorganized Territory, Skowhegan, Smithfield, Solon, Starks, The Forks Plantation and West Forks Plantation.

“I am humbled to serve and feel very, very, very honored to have received 69% of the vote,” Farrin said in a phone call on Wednesday afternoon. “I am hoping to continue my work on transportation and the infrastructure piece, especially in rural Maine, which needs a lot of attention.”

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 107

In House District 107, newcomer Jennifer Poirier, R-Skowhegan, was expected to be declared the winner of her race against incumbent Betty Austin in a 2,137 to 1,969 contest. District 107 serves Skowhegan and parts of Madison.

“It is my honor to be chosen by my community to represent District 107 in Augusta,” Poirier said in an email on Wednesday. “I am humbled by the amount of support I have received. It’s time to get to work and tackle the tough issues in Augusta. I am eager to be a strong voice for the people of District 107 and get Maine back on track.”

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 108

In House District 108, incumbent Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, was reelected for a second term, defeating Democrat Nathaniel White in a 2,401-1,962 vote. The district District 108 consists of Fairfield, Mercer and Smithfield.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 76

Newcomer Daniel Newman, R-Belgrade, was leading his opponent, Democrat Deborah Emery, by a 3,145-2,860 vote margin for the House District 76 seat Wednesday evening. Newman, a longtime member of Belgrade’s Fire and Rescue Department, is expected to serve the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 77

In House District 77, incumbent Michael Perkins, R-Oakland, won his third consecutive term to represent Oakland and part of Sidney. He defeated Democrat Marion Menair by a 3,653-1,1714 vote.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 78

In House District 78, Cathy Nadeau, R-Winslow, won her first legislative term, defeating Democrat Ray Caron. Not to be confused with the former Democratic Rep. Catherine Nadeau, Cathy Nadeau won with a 2,777 to 2,180 vote. She’ll represent Winslow and part of Benton.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 79

In House District 79, incumbent Timothy Theriault, R-China, was elected to his fourth and final term. He topped Democrat Lindsey Harwath 3,260-1,640 to represent China.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 106

Newcomer Amanda Collamore, R-Pittsfield, on Wednesday night was leading her opponent, Democrat Ethan Brownell, for the District 106 seat with 64% of the vote, 2,552-1,534. District 106 represents Clinton, Detroit and Pittsfield.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 99

In House District 99, incumbent Maryanne Kinney, R-Knox, was expected to win her fourth consecutive and final term. She was leading Democratic challenger April Kinney in a close race, 2,682 to 2,248 Wednesday night. District 99 represents the towns of Brooks, Burnham, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Monroe, Thorndike, Troy and Unity.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112

House District 112 went to incumbent Thomas Skolfield, R-Weld. He topped Democratic challenger Peter Bourgelais by a 3,176-1,736 vote to represent Anson, Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Carthage, East Central Franklin, Freeman Township, Kingfield, Madrid Township, New Portland, Perkins Township, Phillips, Salem Township, Sandy River, Starks, Washington Township and Weld for a fourth term.

