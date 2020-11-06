Manchester Community Church will hold a drive-thru baked bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at 21 Readfield Road in Manchester.
Some meals will be available at drive thru as long as they last.
The cost is $8.
To order a takeout meal, call 207-242-0298, 207-441-6011 or email [email protected].
