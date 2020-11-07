AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has changed the name of its Student of the Month program to Professional of the Month. The mission of the center is to empower students to the competencies needed to achieve their future goals. Professionalism goes hand in hand with the technical skills students are learning for attaining future success, according to a news release from the center.

The following students have been named October Professionals of the Month.

Parker Dean of Hallowell is a junior at Hall-Dale High School enrolled in the Graphic Design & Printing program. He chose to take the program because he has an interest in art. He spends free time drawing and hopes to put his skills to use with a career in animation. He has always loved the joy that cartoons bring to people and would like to be a part of that.

He has really enjoyed his experience so far at the center, especially being in a class with like minded students that all have an interest in Graphic Design.

His instructor, Jaime Clark said, “Parker is a dream student. He is smart, a hard worker and has natural artistic talent. He has so much potential. I can’t wait to see where he is in 5 years,” according to the release.

Josh Cowing of China is a senior at Erskine Academy enrolled in the Plumbing & Heating program for the second year. He chose to take the program a second year because last year the curriculum was geared towards heating, and this year it is more about plumbing and he wanted to have skills in both areas. Cowing works about 20 hours a week with a company installing septic systems. He would recommend CATC to students wanting to learn skills that can translate into employment opportunities.

He appreciates all his instructor Nicholas Smith has done to be his mentor. Likewise, Smith hold Cowing in the same high regard, “Josh is a go-getter. He works all the time, doing anything from welding to escavating and is always willing to share his knowledge and help his classmates. His fellow students supported his choice for this award unanimously,” according to the release.

To go along with our professional of the month recognitions, the center also will showcase an alumni of CATC each month.

Noah Tisdale of Albion completed the Automotive Technology program at CATC in 2019. He is employed as an Automotive Technician at Central Maine Motors in Waterville. He started working part-time at Central Maine Motors three months before he graduated from Gardiner Area High School. Upon graduation, he was hired full-time and has been there ever since.

Central Maine Motors Human Resources Manager, Nicole Desjardins said, “Noah is a great young man and we are very fortunate to have him on our team. He is a great example of what hard work and dedication looks like to achieve the career you want,” according to the release. Central Maine Motors is providing Tisdale the training he needs for his position.

Tisdale gives CATC credit for putting him on the path to becoming an Auto Technician. He said, “I discovered at CATC that the key to fixing a car was more than just replacing parts. I learned that cars were made up of a series of systems. There is a science to diagnosing when a car has a problem. And it is not just fixing problems when it comes to cars. I gained knowledge about preventative maintenance that can be done to prevent cars from even having issues.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.