BEREA, Ohio —Julia Cooke of Pittsfield was among 680 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.
Cooke, a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland majoring in theatre acting and directing, earned the J. Richard Andrisek Scholarship.
