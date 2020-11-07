BEREA, Ohio —Julia Cooke of Pittsfield was among 680 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

Cooke, a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland majoring in theatre acting and directing, earned the J. Richard Andrisek Scholarship.

