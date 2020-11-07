UNION — Vose Library will continue its Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 with Maine Author, Kate Flora.

Flora will share her journey of editing and publishing her late mother’s novel “The Corpse in the Compost” by A. Carmen Clark through a draft manuscript that had been started before her death in 2005 as a follow up to her first novel, “The Maine Mulch Murder, An Amy Creighton Mystery,” according to a news release from the library.

Flora’s challenge to find her mother’s “voice” led her to make the changes she felt were necessary to finish this sequel. Flora’s mother, A. Carmen Clark, is best known in the midcoast as the Home & Garden editor for The Camden Herald in the 1980s where she held that position for more than 20 years.

Her column “From the Orange Mailbox” received national praise, and selections from the column were later compiled into a published book of the same name. The book received several awards and an article she wrote for Self magazine in January 1998 won an award for the best magazine article in the nation, according to the release.

Flora is well known as a Maine Crime and Mystery writer and has published nine books.

For a Zoom link, or for more information, visit voselibrary.org or Facebook or call the library at 207-785-4733.

