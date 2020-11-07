The Federated Women’s Fellowship will offer a take-out corned beef and cabbage meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tewksbury Building, behind the Federated Church, on Island Avenue in Skowhegan.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

To place an order, call the church at 207-474-2776 or Betsy Drumm at 207-474-0129 by Thursday, Nov. 12.

