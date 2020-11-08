AUGUSTA – Benjamin M. Merrick, 82, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn. He was born in Augusta on Oct. 25, 1938, the youngest of five children of Fred S. and Josephine Merrick.

He lived in Augusta his entire life. He played football for Cony High School, graduating in 1958.

As a young boy he taught himself to build large model planes that won prizes. His daughter Bonnie Colfer and his niece Diana Dunn marveled at Ben flying his large planes by remote control in Capitol Park, keeping them from the leafy trees, but not always from crash diving.

He graduated from the University of Maine Orono in 1974, earning a B.S. degree. He was a Sergeant with the Augusta Police Department for almost ten years while he completed his education at UMO. He was also a member of the Maine National Guard. Ben also worked for the Department. of Transportation for five years. He worked as a personal security agent and was a licensed private investigator.

He built his own home in North Augusta with the help of his two brothers, Floyd Merrick and Fred Merrick Jr. He later built six townhomes and a duplex rental. He cut his own firewood for the Russian fireplaces he built for many years. He loved cats and dogs, and won many awards for his show cats.

He was a loyal member of the Merrick Family Reunion, made up of descendants of Lincoln Merrick, and attended every Reunion for almost 60 years, serving as Secretary/Treasurer. He was a member of the Free Masons for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Merrick Colfer, Kathie Merrick and his son-in-law Kevin

Colfer; his nephews Joseph Merrick, Robert Hamilton, Richard Hamilton of Connecticut and his nieces Diana Dunn and Deborah Dunn. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Josephine Merrick; as well as brothers Floyd Merrick and Fred S. Merrick Jr.. sisters, Isabelle Hamilton and Dorothy Merrick; niece Pamela Merrick Morrell and nephew Thomas Merrick.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta on Friday, Nov 13.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book