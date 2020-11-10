The Maranacook Education Foundation recently recognized employees Anna Satterfield and Shannon Cole for the month of October, .

Satterfield, a teacher at the Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield, received an Employee Recognition Certificate, and was nominated by a colleague for this honor.

Cole, a speech pathologist at Manchester Elementary School, also received an Employee Recognition Certificate, and was nominated by a parent for this honor.

Superintendent Jay Charette presented the certificates on Oct. 29 to Satterfield and Cole.

According to a news release from the foundation, the foundation believes that it has excellent employees in its school district who provide outstanding educational and support services to the students it serves. In an effort to show appreciation for their service, the foundation created a process to recognize employees each month.

Recipients for this recognition are randomly selected from employees nominated for their excellent efforts by fellow staff, parents, students and community members. Each recipient receives a small honorarium and most importantly, the public recognition they so richly deserve. Those nominated can be teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff who work in every department in the district.

To nominate an admired employee a candidate for this recognition, visit mef.maranacook.org.

