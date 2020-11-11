WATERVILLE — This year the Thomas Cup, which is a competition held annually that engages high school students in various technology and innovation challenges, will be held virtually Friday, Jan. 29, overnight into Saturday, Jan. 30.

This year, the Thomas Cup has been re-imagined to be an off-campus, virtual event and will be called the Thomas Cup in a Box. Competitors will receive a box of materials from the College with directions and materials to support the competition, and will be given access to a moderated online-platform in order to engage with both their teammates, College students and faculty, and other schools across the state.

Teams of three to five students will virtually compete in several science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) competitions including: an innovation challenge, cyber defense, esports, robotics, and a crime scene investigation (CSI). This is a competition that fosters and rewards strong communication, collaboration, teamwork, critical thinking, and innovation skills.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer this event which has become a signature event for our school and for many high schools in the state,” said organizer Jim Delorie, according to a news release from the college. “To keep our community safe, we had to make adjustments to the format, but that has only added to the innovation and true spirit that is the Thomas Cup.”

To register, or learn more about our Thomas Cup in a Box event, visit thomas.edu/thomas-cup.

