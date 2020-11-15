WATERVILLE – Nov. 12, 2020, our lovely Mom crossed to the other side, joining Dad and other members of the family who went before her.

Patricia “Pat” Poulin Cothran Thomas was born August 12, 1926 to Romeo and Eva LaFlamme Poulin. She attended Notre Dame school through the 8th grade, and graduated from Waterville Senior High School, class of 1944. Mom fondly remembered being a cheerleader for the New England Basketball Champions. After high school, she worked in downtown Waterville, as a seamstress and bookkeeper for Emery Brown’s and Stevens Men’s Clothing Store. Mom and Dad also assisted Uncle Tommy at his popular Tony’s Deli. Mom’s favorite job came later, when she worked for Dunham’s Clothing, in the catalog order department. There she was able to capitalize on her keen sense of style and fashion. One of her many talents!

Mom had an opportunity to travel throughout the Southeast, settling in Savannah, Ga. During this period, she met and married Harold Cothran. She loved her life in the south. The entertaining, the clothes, decorating and the belle of the ball status. Mom’s glory days. But she was destined to return to her hometown of Waterville, and reunite with the true love of her life, Bernard Thomas. They were married 47 years, until Dad’s passing in 2010. Mom and Dad raised their two girls at the Violette Avenue home. Pat was a fabulous cook, and had a real skill in preparing to cook different ethnic dishes ranging from Mexican to Lebanese. Mom had a beautiful smile and a lovely singing voice. She was fiercely protective of her family, and loved them intensely. Mom was an unconventional gal, a one of a kind and believed in “live and let live”.

Her favorite pastime was any and all games of chance…bingo, poker, races, and slots. Mom and Dad had many opportunities to visit Las Vegas, where she thoroughly enjoyed every minute.

Mom was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Frank and Darrell Poulin and sister, Lee Poulin Barnes, brothers and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Thomas Thomas, John and Marietta Thomas, Joseph Thomas, Louie Thomas, Ann Thomas, Julia Thomas, Nimni Thomas Noel and Charles Noel, Mary Thomas Smus and Joseph Smus, Frances Thomas Joseph and William Joseph; her nephew, Scott Thomas and her niece, Lisa Poulin Palmer.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Cothran and Nicole Thomas of Waterville; her sister-in-law, Barbara Poulin of Winslow, her sister-in-law, Nancy Poulin of Greenfield, Mass., her brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Charlotte Thomas of Sarasota, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Michelle and Nicole offer their sincere gratitude to the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care. The demonstrated care, compassion and patience from all shifts are greatly appreciated and acknowledged.

In following with the Maine CDC COVID 19 regulations, a private graveside service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Mom and Dad were lifelong members of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church,

3 Appleton St.,

Waterville, ME 04901;

or a charity of your choice.

