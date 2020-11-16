The Portland based band will play a fresh blend of funky psychedelic rock-folk. Authentic West African percussion with a ethereal cello allows for travel to new musical places. The lyrics could stand alone as simple poetry and the band competent arrangements support the emotion behind those lyrics, sung honestly by Al Timpson.

The Strangely Possibles features Jason Phelps, Annegret Baier, Al Timpson, Shannon Allen, Flash Allen and Chris Dow.

Tickets cost $12.

For more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit cadenzafreeport.com.