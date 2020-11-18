University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H camps and learning centers at Bryant Pond and Greenland Point will host a virtual 5K run Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 21-29, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

The fourth annual Wobble and Gobble 5K, a virtual run in place of the traditional Thanksgiving Day race, is open to runners of all ages. All proceeds benefit UMaine Extension 4-H programs at Bryant Pond and Greenland Point.

The $20 fee includes an event T-shirt; registration is required.

To register or for more information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Bethany Pelletier at 207-665-2068 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: