AUGUSTA — An Augusta man who allegedly choked a pregnant woman twice and threatened to kill her was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury last week on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Patrick L. Sullivan Jr., 24, allegedly pulled the woman to the ground by her hair Aug. 25 at a Littlefield Street apartment, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Sebastian Guptill of the Augusta Police Department.

Sulivan then twice choked her, applying pressure to her neck and causing her to barely be able to breathe, according to Guptill.

Sullivan allegedly told her, as he held her in a choke hold, that he would end her life.

The woman punched Sullivan in the face and got free, Guptill wrote. She told police she then ran for the front door of the apartment, but Sullivan prevented her from leaving by putting her in another choke hold.

She said he released her when she screamed that she did not want him to harm her in front of her child, who was in the apartment.

She told police she ran for the kitchen as Sullivan followed her, then picked up the child and also grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen, which she said she held out in front of her as she left the apartment.

The indictment states Sullivan “did intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to (the victim) under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

An indictment is not a determination of guilt but indicates there is enough evidence for the case to proceed toward trial.

Also indicted last week by a Kennebec County grand jury:

• Jason J. Bartlett, 23, of Stetson, operating after revocation, April 11, in Clinton.

• Talline M. Blakeslee, 39, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 21, in Waterville.

• Christian Campbell, 29, of Augusta, aggravated forgery, March 30, in Augusta.

• Karla Campbell, 39, of Augusta, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, and allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, April 25, in Augusta.

• Alex Cameron Kanaris, 30, of Sidney, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture, Oct. 9, in Belgrade, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release, April 26, in Sidney.

• Christopher L. Carey, 40, of Waterville, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release, Oct. 7, in Waterville.

• Daniel E. Chase, 37, of Windsor, operating after revocation, Dec. 1, 2019, in China.

• Galdino Santiago Chavez, 40, of Augusta, criminal operating under the influence and operating without a license, Oct. 2, in Augusta.

• Elijah D. Clarcq, 19, of Fairfield, burglary and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, March 11, in Benton.

• Destiny Crabtree, 35, of Wiscasset, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Aug. 19, in Augusta.

• Bruce E. Davis II., 30, of Winthrop, eluding an officer, domestic violence assault, criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal speed and operating without a license, Oct. 27, in Augusta.

• Benjamin M. Dee, 37, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 10, in Waterville.

• Bridget J. Drayton, 37, of Manchester, criminal operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Feb. 22, in Augusta.

• Carlton Joseph Elliott, 31, of Augusta, operating after revocation, Aug. 11, in China.

• Brandyn E. Engler, 29, of Albion, driving to endanger, criminal operating under the influence, criminal speed, violation of condition of release, operating after suspension and unauthorized use of property, Aug. 23, 2019, in China.

• Raheem S. Goodwin, 19, of Benton, burglary and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, March 11, in Benton.

• Scott C. Gordon, 19, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking, June 1, in Benton.

• Heidi Lee Gow, 34, of Vassalboro, criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction, Feb. 28, in Augusta.

• Corey S. Gray, 32, of Livermore Falls, operating after revocation, May 14, in Fayette.

• Lorna L. Hayward, 56, of Augusta, stealing drugs and theft by unauthorized taking, March 31, in Augusta.

• David B. Hutchison, 39, of Vassalboro, burglary, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief August 4 in Vassalboro, and domestic violence assault, Aug. 3, in Vassalboro.

• Cara S. Kiszely, 36, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 30, in Waterville.

• Kellie Koniak, 33, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, May 16, in Farmingdale.

• Ryan G. Mathieu, 43, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 23, in Waterville.

• Sean David McDaniel, 50, of Augusta, two counts of operating after revocation, Sept. 4, in Augusta.

• Damon J. Moore, 19, of Winslow, burglary and criminal mischief, July 19, in Waterville.

• John A. Mullett, 65, of Randolph, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, May 20, in Randolph.

• Shawn L. Shaw, 47, of Augusta, operating after revocation, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release and improper plates, June 27, in Chelsea.

• Todd W. Skidgel, 39, of Litchfield, failure to comply with duty under SORNA of 1999.

• Deryck T. Smith, 29, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, Oct. 16 in Augusta, and aggravated assault, Aug. 30, in Augusta.

• Shaun R. Stanton, 31, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, April 6, 2019, in Waterville.

• Robert W. Studley, 48, of Palermo, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and criminal operating under the influence, May 27, in Manchester.

• Anthony M. Veneziano, 20, of Clinton, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, May 30, in Rome.

• Jason B. Viorla, 35, of Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking, June 5, in Augusta.

• Tiffany C. Weston, 27, of Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, March 5, in Augusta.

• Dennis L. Whitman, 38, of Norridgewock, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury, Oct 24, in Oakland.

• Stephen A. Wright, 40, of Augusta, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, Oct. 8, in Farmingdale.

