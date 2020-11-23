EDGECOMB — An Edgecomb man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading Wiscasset police on a high-speed chase through Lincoln County that ended with his arrest Friday evening.

According to a statement from Wiscasset police, Jeremy Owen, 38, was charged with eluding an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal speed, operating under the influence, attaching false plates, operating after suspension, driving to endanger, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and failure to stop. He was placed into custody and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Wiscassset Police Officer Jonathan Barnes saw Owen in a silver Jeep traveling north on Lowelltown Road in Wiscasset, according to the statement. Owen was allegedly traveling 25 mph in a 40 mph zone. Barnes attempted to pull Owen over, but Owen allegedly accelerated and Barnes was unable to find him. Barned checked his license plates and found the registered owner is suspended.

About 30 minutes later, Barnes saw Owen turn left off Fowle Hill Road in Wiscasset. Barnes tried to stop Owen again, but he allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of 90 mph through Wiscasset, Alna, Newcastle and Edgecomb.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched and put spike strips in the road in both Newcastle and Edgecomb, causing Owen to stop.

Police said Owen is due to appear in court on January 28, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. in Lincoln County Unified Court.

Wiscasset police did not return requests for comment Monday on whether anyone was in the car with Owen or if there were any injuries.

