READFIELD — Maranacook Community Middle School recenlty announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Eighth grade — High honors: Galina Eve Aristin, Brody Badeau, Jonathan Bell, Kendra Bor, Lillian Brosey, Melanie Chalmers, Anna Clauson, Emerson Davis, Lucas Drillen, Cobey Dunn, Claire Dwyer, Noah Easter, Gabrielle Galbreath and Brayden Giacomuzzi.
Also, Carolyne Maceda, Luke McLaughlin, Sarah Muniz, Elizabeth O’Donoghue, Mason Pare, Hunter Perry, Thatcher Riley, Emma Roesner, Rocco Scott, Justin Stein, Cooper Tarbuck, Gavin Tweedie, Hope Webb, Madison West and Molly Woodford.
Honors: Kayden Brockway, Carter Conway, Iris Dunn, Seth Dunphy, Devyn Eliasen, River Fallos, Cameron Foster, Adalina Gragg, Cameron Griffey, Easton Howard, Quentin James, Mya Jespersen, Charles “Chase” Knight, Mitchell Maceda and James Marr.
Also, Eleanor “Nori” Morrill, Leslie Moulton, Alexis Perkins, Konnor Powers, Camdyn Putnam, Parker Rand, Mattie Sechrist, Ethan “Eli” Smith and Mariah St. Pierre.
Seventh grade — High honors: Kyra Audet, Phoebe Bell, Celia Bergdahl, Summer Brackett, Dillan Cullens, Jayden Delano, Danika Dunn, Sophia (Gracie) Farrell, Hadley Farwell, Alice Ferran, Elijah Freeman, Nicholas Harper and Jeffrey Lemieux.
Also, Amelia McGowan, Kate Parker, Sawyer Rooney, Hannah Sniffen, Abigail St. Clair, Mya St. Pierre, Jack Thaller, Grace Tweedie, Riley Williams and Jules Wing.
Honors: Eliyah Ames, Johnathin Beane, Krystal Braithwood, Fox Brigham, Alexis Chicoine, Ethan Chilton, Shane Clements, William Connors, Joseph Couture, Reid Falconer, Caldre Glowa, Olivia Hall, Hali Isaacson, Emily John, Trent Jordan and Anwen Kane.
Also, Megan Larchar, Avery Loiko, Blaike MacFarland, Elijah Montano, Caleb Morgan, Quinn Murray, Madox Murtha, Brayden Norton, Ella Peel, Elias Philbrook, Katelynn Sleight, Alexandria Stewart, Olivia Whitcomb, Madeline Wilson and Tristen Wurth.
Sixth grade — High honors: Nadezhda Ariskin, Greta Barnes-Bukher, Aidan Bechard, Jackson Boucher, Brennan Boyd, Ella-Jean Broskowitz, Mia Conway, Cooper Davis, Emerson Dunlap, Reagan Dwelley and Jack Fontaine.
Also, Casey Gosselin, Willow Groenhout, Lilah Gurney, Abigail Hagenaars, Lena Hannon, Connor Hebert, Grady Hreben, Mia Mahoney, Katherine Payne, Dana Poulin, Tristan Riley, Emily Saunders, Lane Tilton, Katie Tims and Taylor Townley.
Honors: Lucas Andrews, Carter Bennett, Timothy Booth, Benjamin Ciampa, Nicholas Ciampa, Jack Clark, Carter Desjardins, Isabelle Gannett, Katelyn Hall, Leah Hildebrandt, Thaddeus Hyatt, Trent Jamison, Ryland Knight, Gabriel Kronen, Cadence Luce and Jacob Lyons.
Also, Eva Morrill, Taylor O’Donoghue, Harper Olmstead, Ava Pare, Michael Parks, Will Perry, Myles Roesner, Penelope Russell, Aubrie Schencks, Eve Simcock, Evelyn Stevenson, Isaac Stevenson, Natalie Stroot and Chloe Struck.
Also, Julia Thaller, Hailey Tibbetts, Eden Trent, Kolby Webb, Remington Webb, Dillon Williams and Milo Winter.
