MANCHESTER — At 99 years old, Muriel Tabbutt has lived in Manchester long enough to remember the “good old days”. The Manchester Historical Society honored its oldest resident on Saturday, Nov. 21, during a small ceremony at her home. She was presented with a special cane, crafted by Maine Cabin Masters.

Her vigor demonstrates the strength of an active, life well-lived, and the power of a loving family. While her three children were little, Tabbutt helped with Manchester Elementary School events. She was also active in Manchester Lions Club activities, the Winthrop Grange (where her pies were always in demand), and a local garden club. She also learned to snow ski in mid-life so she wouldn’t have to just sit around while the kids skied. She also designed the house where she still lives and did the wallpapering and woodwork finishing herself, according to a news release from the historical society.

For most of her work life, Tabbut was a self-employed bookkeeper and income tax return preparer until her retirement in 2016. Her clients included many Manchester businesses and individuals.

Folks may remember her passion for gardening where neighbor’s yards are dotted with lilacs and daylilies she raised and shared. She also grew and sold African Violets. Collecting china, pottery, and glass has been a life-long hobby.

Tabbutt recalls Manchester landmarks that no longer exist – Daggett’s Market, Blair’s Store, as well as well-known Manchester neighbors and families.

Jill Tabbutt, one of Muriel’s daughters, has indicated that the reminiscing generated by this honor “has been fun and educational.”

