WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Hunter Doyle, Elena Hassele, Evan Lafountain, Dave Louis, Dylan Shortill and MaryJo Wadsworth.
High honors: Ryan Paradis, Chloe Riportella and Isaac Smith.
Honors: Marko Ajvaz, Bojan Andjelic, Thomas fortin, Dragan Jovanovic and Tessa Nash.

Juniors — Highest honors: Caleighann Libby,Lens Louis, Ridza Louis, Joseph Poulin and Faith Sweetser.
High honors: Joshua Dow, Hannah Hubbard and Nicholas Zimba.
Honors: Noah Brooks, Gunnar Hendsbee, Karalee Milewski, Aiden Sherwood, Isaiah Simoneau and Bradley True.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Mya Chadburn, Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
Honors: Shivon Larsen.

Freshman — Highest honors: Brianna Hubbard and Maxwell Smith.
High honors: Isabella Baker, Arianna Giguere, Anthony Isgro and Ainslie Milewski.
Honors: Caleb Sherwood.

Eighth grade — Highest honors: Owen Chadburn, Briley Dixon, Chase Larrabee, Holly Lindeman, Keira Rancourt and Alexander Tompkins.
High honors: Noah Mathews and Peyton Reckards.
Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Silas Hassele, Makayla Oxley, Dixie Szabo and Sage Ullrich.

Seventh grade — Highest honors: Carmen Corey, Deetra Simoneau and Logan Whitney.
High honors: Isabelle Tompkins.
Honors: Hannah Delile, Joseph Dow and Meredith Thompson.

 

