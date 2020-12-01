WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Seniors — Highest honors: Hunter Doyle, Elena Hassele, Evan Lafountain, Dave Louis, Dylan Shortill and MaryJo Wadsworth.
High honors: Ryan Paradis, Chloe Riportella and Isaac Smith.
Honors: Marko Ajvaz, Bojan Andjelic, Thomas fortin, Dragan Jovanovic and Tessa Nash.
Juniors — Highest honors: Caleighann Libby,Lens Louis, Ridza Louis, Joseph Poulin and Faith Sweetser.
High honors: Joshua Dow, Hannah Hubbard and Nicholas Zimba.
Honors: Noah Brooks, Gunnar Hendsbee, Karalee Milewski, Aiden Sherwood, Isaiah Simoneau and Bradley True.
Sophomores — Highest honors: Mya Chadburn, Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
Honors: Shivon Larsen.
Freshman — Highest honors: Brianna Hubbard and Maxwell Smith.
High honors: Isabella Baker, Arianna Giguere, Anthony Isgro and Ainslie Milewski.
Honors: Caleb Sherwood.
Eighth grade — Highest honors: Owen Chadburn, Briley Dixon, Chase Larrabee, Holly Lindeman, Keira Rancourt and Alexander Tompkins.
High honors: Noah Mathews and Peyton Reckards.
Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Silas Hassele, Makayla Oxley, Dixie Szabo and Sage Ullrich.
Seventh grade — Highest honors: Carmen Corey, Deetra Simoneau and Logan Whitney.
High honors: Isabelle Tompkins.
Honors: Hannah Delile, Joseph Dow and Meredith Thompson.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Twenty deaths reported as COVID-19 rages across Maine
-
Community
Historical society honors Manchester’s oldest citizen
-
Politics
With federal aid running out, Mills and Maine congressional delegation urge action
-
Letters to the Editor
When JFK died, the world wept together
-
Letters to the Editor
I’ll move on when Trump does