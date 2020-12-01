As the calendar turned from November to December, the region experienced the effect of a robust rainstorm late Monday into Tuesday afternoon as nearly 10,000 customers of Central Maine Power lost service.

Light rain began in central Maine starting late Monday afternoon and the brunt of the storm occurred between 4 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Tubbs.

“The forecast overall did pretty well. There’s always some question marks with exactly how rain would fall,” Tubbs said. “The winds were also impressive.”

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Central Maine Power reported 9,783 power outages across Kennebec County, just over 13% of customers in the county. The town of Belgrade was hit particularly hard, with 1,682 out of 2,625 customers (64.1%) losing power.

“The forecast was not bad, but the winds were pretty good there for a while,” said Sean Goodwin, director of the Kennebec County Emergency Agency. “Hence the people without power. Most of that is because of trees in the power lines.”

Goodwin said they aren’t predicting any “heavy duty flooding.” “We have a lot of lowlands flooding that doesn’t seem to be causing much flooding issues,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Somerset County reported 3,146 outages of its 30,357 CMP customers, and of Franklin County’s 23,504 customers, 218 lost power. More than 100,000 lost power across Maine.

A handful of schools saw changes to their schedules. At Maine Arts Academy in Sidney, an already scheduled fully remote learning day was canceled due to outages. Belgrade Central School, an elementary school part of Regional School Unit 18, did not have any classes due to the school having a power outage, nor did Walker Elementary School in Liberty, which is a part of RSU 3. Dresden Elementary School, part of Regional School Unit 2, did not have class due to a power outage, but students worked on storm packs.

There were reports of trees falling in Farmingdale and Winslow, and wires in the roadway in Dresden and Richmond.

The National Weather Service reported high wind gusts of 55 mph at the Augusta airport around 9:45 p.m. Monday and 54 mph winds in Windsor at 7:40 p.m.

There was between 2-2.5 inches of rain in Augusta, 3.1 inches at the airport. In Waterville, there was an average of an inch of rain.

Augusta Fire Department Battalion Chief John Bennett listened to the howling winds overnight and worried that there would be more damage than there ended up being.

“We were very fortunate down here and blessed that we did not have, at least in Augusta, we did not have many issues at all,” Bennett said. “I wouldn’t call it anything significant. We had a couple of minor incidents and I expected a whole lot more.”

Tubbs said it won’t necessarily clear up in central Maine, but the heaviest rain is over and there will be light drizzles and showers throughout the rest of the day.

“The winds have already died down and they will continue to the rest of the day,” Tubbs said.

This story will be updated.

