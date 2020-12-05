BANGOR — Heavy interest has led to a new and expanded schedule for Spanish Masses at Maine parishes.

The list below is effective on Sunday, Dec. 6, Second Sunday of Advent, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Brewer: St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main St., every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Portland: Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen St., every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Lewiston: Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., every Saturday at 6 p.m. Livestream available at Facebook and princeofpeace.me.

Waterville: Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., every Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

Sanford: Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., every first and fourth Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. Livestream of Masses available on Facebook.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, call Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200, or José Pérez Lopéz at 207-653-5609, or visit the office’s Facebook page.

