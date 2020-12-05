JACKMAN – Eighth-grader Alan Crawford and freshman Carli Frigon were recognized Nov. 10 at a Forest Hills assembly.

Students in grades 6-12 were invited to participate in an essay writing contest. For the Patriot’s Pen contest (grades 6-8), the theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?”

For the Voice of Democracy contest (grades 9-12), students had to prepare and present on the theme “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Both are national contests conducted annually by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Locally, the William B. Doughty Auxiliary 5723 of Jackman sponsors the contest and awards the winners commemorative items as well as a monetary prize.

Crawford was selected as the middle school winner and Frigon was chosen as the high school winner.

The winning submissions will be sent along to the district level to be judged. Grand prizes include scholarships and trips to Washington, D.C. National winners are announced in March.

