JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its first round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition.

Out of 38 participants for the Tigers, five scored in the Top 10 for the overall meet (all grades, all schools) and seven scored within the Top 5 of their grade level, according to a news release from the school.

Individual results for Meet #1 — Top 10: Carli Frigon, first place; Parker Desjardins and Mason Desjardins, tied for third place; Alexis Campbell, fifth place; and Owen Lacasse, eighth place.

Top 5 seniors: Parker Desjardins, first place; Alexis Campbell, second place; and Aiden Obert, fifth place.

Top 5 sophomores: Mason Desjardins, first place; and Owen Lacasse, third place.

Top 5 freshmen: Carli Frigon, first place; and Braidan Welch, fourth place.

Additionally, the Forest Hills Math Team came in first place for Meet #1.

