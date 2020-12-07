The City of Waterville has issued a parking ban from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Waterville Public Works will pick up snow in the downtown area. Overnight parking will be prohibited in the Concourse and on City streets, roads and ways from midnight to 6 am. Overnight parking is permitted at all municipal parking lots at Head of Falls. The city apologizes for inconvenience.

Snow removal will concentrate primarily on the Concourse, Main Street, Appleton Street, Temple Street, Silver Street Extension, Common Street, City Hall area and Elm Street. Depending on time available, snow may also be removed from Spring Street, Union Street, College Avenue.

For more information, contact the Waterville Public Works/Parks and Recreation at 207-680-4744.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: