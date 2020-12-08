State health officials reported 12 additional deaths among individuals with COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 274 new cases as Maine continues to experience a troubling surge in infections and mortality from the coronavirus.

The spike in deaths — one of the largest single-day totals to date in Maine — comes one day after Maine saw no additional deaths but 427 new cases, which was a single-day record. To date, there have been 14,049 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among Maine residents and 239 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in Androscoggin County. There were also three deaths in Cumberland County, two in York County, one in Kennebec County, one in Hancock County and one in Aroostook County.

In terms of new infections, Cumberland County experienced the largest single-day jump with 90 new cases followed by 57 in York County, 18 in Androscoggin County, 22 in Penobscot County, 17 in Oxford County, 15 in Aroostook County and smaller increases in each of Maine’s other counties.

Maine’s seven-day moving average stood at 296 daily cases on Tuesday, compared to 163 four weeks ago.

After accounting for the 239 deaths and 10,247 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, there were 3,563 active cases of the disease in Maine as of Tuesday. In another indication of how quickly the virus is spreading in Maine, the 3,563 active cases reported on Tuesday was roughly double the figure from four weeks earlier and six times the number reported on October 8.

The Maine CDC had yet to post updated hospitalization figures on Tuesday morning. As of Monday, 170 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 10 times the number of hospitalizations reported on Nov. 1. There were 52 individuals in critical care beds and 17 connected to ventilators. While Maine hospitals still had more than 100 available ICU beds, the recent surge in hospitalizations is putting more strain on hospital workers as the global pandemic enters its tenth month.

On Monday, state officials announced that the Maine CDC was scaling back case investigation and contact tracing of COVID-19 because the pace of new cases was exceeding agency staff’s ability to keep up. Rather than attempting to investigate each new case, Maine CDC will focus on those considered at highest risk of severe illness or of spreading the virus to others.

Those include individuals age 65 or older, people under age 18, health care workers and first responders, hospitalized individuals, those with disabilities, people living or working in congregate living facilities — such as nursing homes, group homes, homeless shelters or correctional facilities — and individuals associated with schools or child care facilities.

The change will result in an estimated 40 to 60 percent of individuals with COVID-19 having their cases investigated or contact traced, which is when trained personnel reach out to close personal contacts of the individual to advise them of potential exposure and instruct them to quarantine.

People who don’t fall into the vulnerable or high-risk categories will still be notified of a positive test, provided with guidance and asked to notify close contacts on their own.

This story will be updated.

