AUGUSTA — Coronavirus has hit city operations, with its childcare program partially closed and more than 20 city employees in quarantine.

The city sent home 11 children and three workers to quarantine, closing down one classroom in its childcare program, after a child who attended the program Friday tested positive for COVID-19. The program, which serves between 70 and 80 children, is remaining open to the rest of the students — but under increased vigilance due to the growing spread of COVID-19.

The child care program is down eight employees who are in quarantine, leaving nine workers there, whom Leif Dahlin, community services director, praised for being flexible and taking on additional work to keep providing care for children. Most of the children who attend have parents that work and rely on the program.

The city also has about another 20 employees in quarantine due to concern they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Most of them were potentially exposed during holiday festivities in the city Nov. 28, which included prescheduled visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for children, drive-in fireworks, and a parade by Santa Claus and others through several of the city’s neighborhoods. It was part of the city’s effort to have some socially-distanced holiday events for area families.

Dahlin said a city parks and recreation employee tested positive for COVID-19, after apparently getting it from a family member. A total of about 20 city employees — including all but two parks and recreation employees — who had contact with that employee are now in quarantine.

Dahlin said the employee who tested positive did not have contact with the public at the holiday events. He said most staff members in quarantine now have tested negative for COVID-19, but will need to undergo additional tests and have them come back negative, before returning to work.

In response to those issues and the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in the state, Augusta has canceled any remaining in-person events.

City officials had planned to have additional visits with Santa, another “Santa Stroll” parade through city neighborhoods after the first one was so well-received and drive-in movies, but all those events have been canceled.

The only planned holiday activities left are Santa phone calls and letters.

“In the interest of caution and the well-being of the public we’re not going to do anything that brings people together, period,” said Dahlin, who has overseen hundreds of such events over his many years with the city. “It breaks our heart. The Santa Stroll throughout the neighborhoods was so well-received, kids’ faces were beaming, and the drive-in fireworks were very popular as well.

“But now it’s not the right thing to do, because of the potential exposure,” he added. “Given the state of affairs, and that (COVID-19) is exploding, we have a responsibility” to cancel in-person events.

