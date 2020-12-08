Portland has dropped plans to use a vacant building near the county jail as a temporary emergency shelter this winter after negotiations with the county officials fell through because of an insurance issue.

The city announced on Oct. 19 that it was planning to use the Cumberland County Corrections Center as a temporary shelter through April. Officials touted the dormitory-like arrangement of the facility, rebranded as the Joyce House, as a benefit for people experiencing homelessness, who would have been allowed to come and go as they pleased.

The move was panned by activists, who accused the city of putting homeless people in jail because the building is on the same campus as the county jail. Others accused the city of making the announcement before a deal was signed as an attempt to undermine a permanent shelter proposal from the social service nonprofit Preble Street, which is being opposed by neighborhood residents and at least one city councilor.

City Manager Jon Jennings updated the council on negotiations with the county at Monday’s council meeting response to questions posed by the public. He said city and county officials were unable to resolve an insurance issue raised by the county’s statewide risk pool.

The corrections center is a facility separate from the jail where low-risk inmates were houses when nearing the end of their sentences. It was emptied at the beginning of the pandemic. City officials said it would have been able to accommodate about 50 people, mostly in private rooms, with day space, a kitchen and fenced in outdoor courtyard.

“It is unfortunate we were not able to work out an understanding with the county,” Jennings told councilors. “It was not the county manager or the commissioners — it was the statewide county risk board that put many, many impediments in the way that would have added tremendous risk to the city and exposure, and we just felt like we could not put the city at that type of exposure.”

Jennings did not provide details Monday about type of exposure or risk the city was asked to take. Neither Jennings nor Kristen Dow, who leads the city’s Health and Human Services Department, responded to requests for additional information on Tuesday.

The city is working with the state to secure additional hotel rooms, including a hotel near the jetport, to ensure anyone seeking shelter can have a safe place to stay during the cold months ahead, Jennings said.

The update came in to questions and concerns raised by two residents during Monday’s meeting. And comes a day before Preble Street’s proposal to convert its former Resource Center, a day space and service center for people experiencing homelessness, is scheduled for its second Planning Board workshop.

West Bayside resident and frequent council critic George Rheault accused the city of deliberately trying to undermine Preble Street’s proposal, by announcing the use of the county facility, before an agreement was signed.

“That was done basically to try and convince the Planning Board that Preble Street’s 40 bed shelter was an unnecessary and unneeded addition to the city’s ‘robust’ plan,” Rheault said. “And that was false. We have no deal for the county facilities that was announced with great fanfare. Even some of the Porta Potties that were put out have been removed, citing a need for slowing and winter operation and etc.”

City officials pushed back against the criticism, saying that they’re doing everything they can to ensure overnight shelter is available to anyone who needs it.

Jennings said that city staff were working on Thanksgiving Day providing services to the city’s homeless population.

“It’s really important for the public to understand when individuals who really don’t know what they’re talking about make these allegations that it’s political or whatever — it’s not even close to being true,” Jennings said. “We have an incredible city staff …. There is no one — I mean no one — doing more for the homeless population than the city of Portland. It’s not even close.”

City Councilor Belinda Ray, who has criticized Preble Street’s shelter plan, said the city’s permanent shelter capacity may be reduced because of the need to create more distance between beds to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but no one who seeks shelter is being left out in the cold. She said 550 people were being given emergency shelter in the city on a recent night.

“Even though permanent capacity is down now because of COVID, actual capacity (and the) actual number of people being served is up and people are not being turned away,” she said. “Anyone who is seeking shelter is being provided shelter either by the city or by one of the nonprofits shelters in the city.”

Councilor Tae Chong, who will oversee the council’s Health and Human Services Committee in 2021, defended the city’s efforts to help the people experiencing homelessness.

Chong said that Portland only accounts for 5 percent of the state population, but spends a roughly half of the the state’s General Assistance budget, a voucher-based safety net program for rent, food, medicine and the like. He said the city’s GA office is open seven days a week and approved 93 or 94 percent of its GA applications.

The city needs help, especially since only one third of the people in the city’s homeless shelter are from Portland, Chong said.

“We are literally doing more for the homeless population by far — leaps and bounds — than any other city in Southern Maine and even in the state of Maine,” Chong said. “When only five percent of the state’s population is addressing a Maine issue we have to push back.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: