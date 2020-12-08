AUGUSTA — A crash between two tractor-trailer trucks and a Delta Ambulance shut down Interstate 95 in Augusta for about three hours early Tuesday morning.

Details were not immediately available Tuesday, but Maine State Police said people involved in the accident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident was reported about 2 a.m. and three Augusta Rescue ambulances responded, according to Augusta Police dispatch records. Police were on the scene until just before 7 a.m., according to Kennebec County dispatch records.

A state police spokesperson said both Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire and Rescue responded to help at the scene, as did workers from Maine Department of Transportation.

