Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer Leslie Odom Jr. is best known for his role as Aaron Burr (sir!) in the Broadway smash-hit musical “Hamilton.” He’s also an accomplished jazz vocalist with four albums to his credit including “The Christmas Album” released last month. On it are Odom Jr.’s takes on “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy” and Wham!’s ’80s hit “Last Christmas,” among others.
L.L. Bean is presenting a streaming performance by the singer, and here’s everything you need to know:
Virtual Holiday Concert with Leslie Odom Jr.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10
COST: Free
WHERE TO STREAM: Keep an eye on the Facebook event page as a link to the concert will be shared there in advance of curtain time.
