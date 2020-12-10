Theater at Monmouth this season brings back a holiday favorite, previously performed in Cumston Hall. “Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and then some!)” is a fast, furious, and slightly irreverent look at holiday classics and traditions.

The play begins as yet another version of “A Christmas Carol” and takes “a wrong turn in Albuquerque” on the way to a Beloved Holiday Classic Smackdown between “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Santy Claus, Rudolph (or in this case Gustav), the Grinch, and just about every other seasonal character makes an appearance in this racy comedy that, according to Kelly Monaghan of TheOtherOrlando, “will have you laughing harder than spiked eggnog.”

According to a news release from the theater, Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three intrepid actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — add a sprinkling of Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to contemporary pop-culture, and every carol ever sung — and you’ve got a madcap romp through the holiday season.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and then some!)” by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James FitzGerald features James Noel Hoban, Ian Kramer and Grace Bauer; directed by Dawn McAndrews with set and lights by Jim Alexander, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, and sound design by Elizabeth Nelson. The production is sponsored by MaineGeneral Health and Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union. This production is best suited for revelers ages 13 and older.

The theater’s producing artistic director explained the shows mission, “We know so many of our patrons are missing our annual holiday show and everyone could use a good laugh right now. We promised our patrons a big holiday surprise and after being nagged for ages about when we were going to produce this belly-buster again, we decided to haul out the holiday cheer with a past TAM Holiday Show classic,” according to the release.

The sho will be streamed through BroadwayonDemand’s ShowShare from Thursday through Monday, Dec. 10-14. Once purchased, patrons will receive the link to rent the show for 48 hours once it’s started.

Tickets cost $20 with a service charge of $3.95. For instructions on how to purchase tickets and view the show, visit theateratmonmouth.org.

For more information, call 207-933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

