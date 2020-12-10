St. Joseph Parish in Farmington, as well as its sister parish, St. Rose of Lima in Jay, will hold a fundraising event offering showings of “Elf” on Dec. 11-13 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18-20 at The Narrow Gauge Drive-In, 15 Front St. in Farmington. Admission will cost $10 per carload. To purchase tickets, visit narrowgaugecinema.net.

“The event is a fundraiser for our parish social ministry’s work as we continue our efforts to feed the hungry during the pandemic and beyond,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both parishes, according to the release. “Franklin Savings Bank is offering a matching donation of up to $2,500 in addition to the proceeds from the movies,” according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

“This is an especially challenging time for our communities,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank, according to the release. “I am thankful that Franklin Savings Bank is able to help support those critically important programs.”

The parishes have setup the following outreach programs.

• Takeout meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday in the hall of St. Joseph Parish on the corner of Quebec and Middle streets in Farmington.

• Blessing boxes stand at both parishes for those in need of food.

• Giving trees stand in both parishes with tags for parishioners to take to help provide gifts to local children as well as those at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

• An expansion of St. Joseph’s “self-serve” food pantry is planned for early 2021.

• Thanksgiving meals were provided to the local community, and a turkey supper held at St. Joseph raised more than $1,000 in the fall.

• The newly opened St. Rose Thrift Store in Jay, which donates the proceeds to the parishes’ social ministry efforts, has already exceeded early expectations. Thrift store stock also is available to supply families in dire need or in cases of emergency; free of charge.

• Warming centers have been provided at both parishes in times of freezing temperatures.

• Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard, housed at St. Rose of Lima, not only provides food but also offers educational opportunities that teach useful skills that can enable those in need to begin bettering their situations, including nutrition classes.

• A farm-to-table supper, attended by Bishop Robert Deeley, was held earlier this year to bring awareness to the call to be stewards of creation.

• Pre-pandemic, the annual Catholic Rural Life Festival featured a dynamic lineup of special events, activities and liturgies.

Ongoing and long-term projects also help, such as Ora Breads, a volunteer baking guild created by Dumais in 2018.

“We welcome members from throughout the community to join us in the process of baking and working together to feed the hungry in Franklin County,” said Dumais.

The guild produces sourdough boules, loaf breads, and dinner rolls for local grocery stores, parish suppers, and for anyone in need of food.

The pandemic has made it necessary for administrators at the parishes to focus even more intently on additional ways to offer support.

