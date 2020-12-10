BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center has released a compilation of traditional and original Christmas songs performed by Maine-based artists, including Schooner Fare and Lauren Crosby, among many others. A link to the compilation is available at the art center’s website, and it may be streamed for free, or downloaded for $10.

According to a news release from the arts center, the compilation includes submissions from 11 Maine artists. Folk heroes Schooner Fare contributed their original track “What Christmas Means to Me,” while rising songwriter Lauren Crosby recorded a version of a Billie Todd song “One Christmas Eve.” Veteran songwriter and producer Peter Gallway shared his song “Christmas Roses.” And Jud Caswell, a multi-instrumentalist and winner of the Kerrville New Folk competition adds his own “The Long Walk Home.”

Performing traditional Christmas songs are actor and musician Scott Moreau (“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”), who recently performed as Johnny Cash in sold-out shows put on over the summer by the arts center, as well as Gerald Brann (“The Christmas Song”), who performs in the popular Elton John tribute band Yellow Brick Road. Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and singer Heather Pierson recorded a jazzy arrangement of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” and CCAC Executive Director and musician William Lederer contributed a country-soul version of “Silent Night.”

Other highlights of the compilation are “City By the Sea,” an original song from Bath-based musician Peter Macdonald Blachly (who performs as Peter Alexander), a tender original song from Wiscasset singer-songwriter Kat Logan called “Christmas In This Place,” and a reading of the classic Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” performed by actor and voice-over artist Tamara Lilly.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center hopes that the compilation can be enjoyed by patrons who, if not for the pandemic, may have attended what is usually a busy season of holiday performances. Last year’s holiday season at the arts center featured a Christmas theater show, along with concerts from the likes of acclaimed Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers, guitar great Frank Vignola, and Maine’s own Don Campbell Band.

For more information, visit chocolatechurchartscenter.bandcamp.com, or call 207-442-8455.

