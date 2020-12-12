PITTSTON – Clifton Edward Thornton Jr. 60, of Pittston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Gardiner on August 6, 1960, the son of Clifton E. Sr. and Susie (Taylor) Thornton. He grew up in Pittston and attended Gardiner Schools.

Clifton worked as a cook at local healthcare facilities before becoming disabled. He was an avid collector of Indian and animal figurines, ships, grandfather clocks and other antiques odds and ends. He also had a special place in his heart for small dogs.

He was predeceased by his father, Clifton E. Thornton Sr.; two nephews, Ricky Mansir and Peter Thornton Jr.; and sister-in-law, Maureen Thornton.

Clifton is survived by his mother, Susie Thornton, of West Gardiner; two brothers, Peter F. Thornton Sr. and wife Alyce of West Gardiner, Ivan Thornton of Pittston, three sisters, Berinece “Bunny” Mansir and husband Ronald of Pittston, Barbara Wood and husband Denis of Vassalboro, Brenda Poulin and husband Jim of Vassalboro; aunt, Kathy White of South Pairs; three dogs, JoJo, Daisy and Freckles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Putnam Cemetery, Pittston. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous