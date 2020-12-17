Central Maine Gleaners Group wants to thank the vendors at the Waterville Farmers’ Market who donated healthy produce at the conclusion of each week’s market. Gracious donors included The Apple Farm (Fairfield), Eagle View (Winslow), Good Bread (Brownfield), Heald Farm (Troy), Junction Garden (Vassalboro), Marr Pond (Sangerville), and Snakeroot (Pittsfield).

Gleaning, or food rescue, is defined by the Maine Gleaning Network as: “gathering of produce after or during an active harvest and donating the produce to humans rather than for compost or for animal feed. The produce gleaned could be used for direct distribution to those in need of emergency food or it could be processed at a soup kitchen.” Central Maine Gleaners Group volunteers gleaned produce at The Apple Farm (Fairfield), Bickford’s (Fairfield), Johnny’s (Benton), Karen’s Cabin (Hartland), North St. Community Garden (Waterville), Pine Acres Farm (Skowhegan),and Larry‘s Farm (St. Albans).

During the market season, volunteers from Central Maine Gleaners Group recovered approximately $3,970 worth of food that otherwise might have been discarded. This healthy produce was delivered to the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter, Alfond Youth Center, Muskie Center, and Waterville Food Bank.

If you would like to join us in this worthwhile cause, contact Steve at [email protected].

Linda Woods

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.