Central Maine Gleaners Group wants to thank the vendors at the Waterville Farmers’ Market who donated healthy produce at the conclusion of each week’s market. Gracious donors included The Apple Farm (Fairfield), Eagle View (Winslow), Good Bread (Brownfield), Heald Farm (Troy), Junction Garden (Vassalboro), Marr Pond (Sangerville), and Snakeroot (Pittsfield).
Gleaning, or food rescue, is defined by the Maine Gleaning Network as: “gathering of produce after or during an active harvest and donating the produce to humans rather than for compost or for animal feed. The produce gleaned could be used for direct distribution to those in need of emergency food or it could be processed at a soup kitchen.” Central Maine Gleaners Group volunteers gleaned produce at The Apple Farm (Fairfield), Bickford’s (Fairfield), Johnny’s (Benton), Karen’s Cabin (Hartland), North St. Community Garden (Waterville), Pine Acres Farm (Skowhegan),and Larry‘s Farm (St. Albans).
During the market season, volunteers from Central Maine Gleaners Group recovered approximately $3,970 worth of food that otherwise might have been discarded. This healthy produce was delivered to the Mid Maine Homeless Shelter, Alfond Youth Center, Muskie Center, and Waterville Food Bank.
If you would like to join us in this worthwhile cause, contact Steve at [email protected].
Linda Woods
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Cummiskey Alley: New and Selected Lowell Poems’
-
Schools and Education
Remote learning is changing snow days for some Maine school districts
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Merci’ to Hydro-Quebec crews in Maine
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Local & State
Toy fund overcomes pandemic challenges to deliver joy to children
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.