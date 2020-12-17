For more than a month now, No CMP Corridor and our grassroots volunteers have been hard at work, collecting signatures in communities all across the state to finally give the people of Maine the right to vote on Central Maine Power’s unpopular NECEC corridor project.

We’ve been collecting signatures primarily outdoors, following all COVID safety guidelines, at markets, in parking lots and in other public spaces. But as you can imagine, the current times pose some unique challenges, both for our volunteers and our supporters.

That’s why I’m writing now to ask for your help. We need your help now, more than ever, to make this referendum a reality. If you’re willing to help us collect signatures, please email us at [email protected] to sign up.

Whether you’re able to collect 10 signatures from your immediate friends and family network, or you’re willing to do more, please reach out today to join the team. As the saying goes, many hands make light work, so the more volunteers we’re able to recruit, the more likely we are to make the November 2021 ballot.

Mainers know that NECEC is a bad deal, and it’s about time to hold CMP accountable for this destructive for-profit project. Sign the petition here: www.nocmpcorridor.com/events

Sandi Howard

executive director, No CMP Corridor

Caratunk

