SKOWHEGAN — Throughout the year, The Somerset Career & Technical Center students are awarded leadership certificates based on characteristics and traits that are critical to success in the workplace, according to a news release from the technical center.

Students from Carrabec High School in North Anson, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, School Administrative District 53, serving the communities of Burnham, Detroit and Pittsfield; Maine Academy of Natural Sciences in Hinckley, Marti Stevens Learning Center in Skowhegan, Overman Academy in Cornville, Skowhegan Area High School and Upper Kennebec Valley High School in Bingham attend the center.

The following students were recognized by David Dorr, SCTC director, and their program instructors as Program Leaders for being role models by exemplifying interpersonal skills, resourcefulness, dependability and diligence.

Interpersonal Skills: Certified Nursing Assistant — Hailey Coutoulakis (SAHS); Cooperative Education — Cylee Pratt (UKV), and Brailynn Vandestine (MCI); Culinary Arts — Jada Hurlbutt (SAHS), and Aaron Sacks and Danica Stock (MCI); Digital Graphics — Hailey Pelletier (Overman); Early Childhood Education — Elzadie Parker (home school), Riley Garland (MAMHS), and Meghan Reed (MCI); EMT: —Adam Greaney (SAHS); Job Skills — Cooper Jarvais (SAHS); Outdoor Leadership & Skills — Kaitlyn Baker (SAHS), and Trevor Basford (MCI); and Residential Construction — Trevor Foss (SAHS), and Natalie Sites (MCI).

Resourcefulness: Certified Nursing Assistant — Ghillian Bonito (MAMHS); Culinary Arts — Kiana French (SAHS), Wyntyr Herrera (Overman), and Rashawn Vile (MCI); Digital Graphics — Autumn Abraham and Kendra Godbout (UKV); Early Childhood Education — Emma Huntley (SAHS); Electrical Construction — Kyle Kollar (SAHS); Outdoor Leadership — Trevor Basford (MCI), and Isaiah McGann (SAHS); Pre-Engineering — Alex Corson (MAMHS), and Owyn Munn (home school); and Residential Construction — David Brann, III (MCI), and Dylan Whittemore (SAHS).

Dependability & Diligence: Aidan Caplin (CHS); and Cylee Pratt (UKV).

Seventy-one students were recognized for perfect attendance.

