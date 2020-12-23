PLANTATION, Fla. –

Adrian D. Smith, 82, of Plantation, Fla. passed away Dec. 18, 2020 at Northern Light Hospital in Bangor, Maine after a brief illness. He was born in Mars Hill, Maine on July 17, 1938 to the late M. Dorsey and Flossie G. Smith.

Adrian was educated in local schools and graduated from Aroostook Central Institute (A.C.I.) in 1956, where he excelled in basketball all four years. After high school, he entered into a life-long job in sales. He relocated to Waterville working for his cousin in sales and service of TV and appliances, then opened his own ‘Smith Sales’.

He later moved to warmer weather in Plantation, Fla., went into real estate and years later retired. The state of Maine beckoned him back home. He and Bonnie purchased a summer home on the harbor in Stockton Springs, where they enjoyed many beautiful sunsets on their deck.

Adrian is survived by his wife of 45 years and best friend, Bonnie; sons, Jay of Jacksonville, Fla., Greg and Susan of Stevenson Ranch, Calif.; his brother, Bill and Whendy of Clinton, Maine; grandchildren, Corey of Florida and Kayla of California.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Mark of Jacksonville, Fla.

All who wish to honor Adrian’s memory can donate to an animal shelter of

their choice

