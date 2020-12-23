UNITY — A curbside Christmas dinner event has been moved up a day and is now planned to happen Thursday because of concerns over story weather in the forecast, organizers say.

The curbside dinner, sponsored by The Open Door at the Volunteer Regional Food Pantry in Unity, has been moved up to Thursday. Thirty-five year Unity residents Richard and Bunny Moore will cook the meal, which consists of roast stuffed chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, peas, biscuits and rolls.

Dinners are scheduled to be served beginning at 11 a.m. and reservations were strongly encouraged, Richard Moore said.

“Just trying to pick everybody’s Christmas spirit up,” Moore said. “A lot of the people we see at the soup kitchen are older and have nobody to be with and we know it’s a drive-through, but they’re loved.”

Central Maine is expected to receive between 2-3 inches of rain starting Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day on Friday. Wind gusts are also expected to exceed 50 mph in parts of the region and could lead to power outages.

The curbside dinner service in Unity comes as one of the region’s most prominent events, the Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner in Waterville, has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 and related fundraising troubles.

Moore said he wasn’t sure how many people to expect at the curbside dinner service.

The Open Door is a 15-year-old volunteer group put on by Quaker Hill Christian Church. They are a soup kitchen every Thursday and serve yearly holiday meals to the public. The soup kitchen normally closes for a month or two in the summer, but not this past summer. They recently took a shorter break, but are back to serving as many as 200 individuals each week via drive-through or delivery services.

