UNITY — A curbside Christmas dinner event has been moved up a day and is now planned to happen Thursday because of concerns over story weather in the forecast, organizers say.
The curbside dinner, sponsored by The Open Door at the Volunteer Regional Food Pantry in Unity, has been moved up to Thursday. Thirty-five year Unity residents Richard and Bunny Moore will cook the meal, which consists of roast stuffed chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, peas, biscuits and rolls.
Dinners are scheduled to be served beginning at 11 a.m. and reservations were strongly encouraged, Richard Moore said.
“Just trying to pick everybody’s Christmas spirit up,” Moore said. “A lot of the people we see at the soup kitchen are older and have nobody to be with and we know it’s a drive-through, but they’re loved.”
Central Maine is expected to receive between 2-3 inches of rain starting Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day on Friday. Wind gusts are also expected to exceed 50 mph in parts of the region and could lead to power outages.
The curbside dinner service in Unity comes as one of the region’s most prominent events, the Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner in Waterville, has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 and related fundraising troubles.
Moore said he wasn’t sure how many people to expect at the curbside dinner service.
The Open Door is a 15-year-old volunteer group put on by Quaker Hill Christian Church. They are a soup kitchen every Thursday and serve yearly holiday meals to the public. The soup kitchen normally closes for a month or two in the summer, but not this past summer. They recently took a shorter break, but are back to serving as many as 200 individuals each week via drive-through or delivery services.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
With threat, Trump plunges COVID-19 relief bill, Republicans into tumult
-
Local & State
Maine reports first allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
-
Community
Public Theatre revisits production history of ‘A Christmas Carol’
-
Nation & World
‘Mom’s worth it’: U.S. holiday travel surges despite outbreak
-
Arts & Entertainment
Internet sensation Emma Chamberlain spotted in Portland’s Old Port
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.