SKOWHEGAN — An additional case of COVID-19 within the Skowhegan-area school district impacted several students and staff along with their families over the holiday weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Maine School Administrative District 54 Superintendent Jon Moody sent a letter out to families regarding a case of COVID-19 that the district was made aware of Dec. 24. Moody said that the case was a result of contact that happened outside of school.

“MSAD 54 has been able to avoid closing schools as a result of strong cohorting, parent/student support, and the tireless work of our staff. This most recent case, which has unfortunately impacted several families over the holiday break, should serve as a strong reminder that we must continue to be vigilant to follow our protocols, including not having students attend school if they are symptomatic or have come in contact with anyone who is sick or who had potentially previously been exposed to COVID-19,” Moody said in the letter.

At a previous board of directors meeting, Moody said that when possible, the administration has identified whether a positive case was a student or staff member. If the case affects a larger group, it is not as identifiable. He added he uses the same metric for assessment data in order to provide more assurance in the information to the community and staff.

MSAD 54 serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

On Dec. 21, MSAD 49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced on the district’s website a positive case of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School. In response, seven staff members were notified and told to quarantine while no students were identified as close contacts.

Schools remain closed for the holiday break and the plan is to reopen Jan. 4, Hersom said in the letter.

“We are notifying our community for your awareness,” Hersom said in the letter.

MSAD 49 serves the communities of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

