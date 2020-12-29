DAMARISCOTTA — New dreams, new hopes, new experiences and new joys come with the dawning of the New Year as musicians, songwriters, storytellers and a bit of fundraising converge from the safety of our homes at 2 and 7 p.m. on LCTV-7 or via live-stream on LCTV.org. This year Peaceful New Beginnings “It’s All About Community” reimagined brings together Damariscotta Region Open Mic and the community for a by donation fundraiser for the Inn Along the Way and Lincoln County Television, virtually, according to a news release from the Peaceful New Beginnings Planning Committee at the Inn Along the Way.

This New Year’s Day 2021 celebration is being organized by local musicians Sylvia Tavares, John Couch and Scott Woodruff in historic peaceful beginnings style, so that community members can still enjoy what began with CONA as a peaceful, creative way to begin the New Year. By attending the inn’s and LCTV’s on-screen musical celebration one will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, and stories performed by Couch, Buxbaum & Dunn, Jud Caswell, Julie Ann Lovely Thompson, Marie Martin, Charles Bernier, Sarah Dawn, Kat Logan, Stan Davis and Brian Kavanaugh, Scott Woodruff and Tavares.

The Inn Along the Way, in partnership with Damariscotta Open Mic and LCTV, is continuing a Mid-coast tradition of musicians and community members gathering together to welcome the First Day of the New Year in a safe and welcoming environment for a free, multigenerational, open to all community event, which took place for more then five years at Savory Maine hosted by Savory’s owner Grace Goldberg and for the last two years at MOBIUS. Peaceful New Beginnings 2021 is taking place virtually so that everyone can follow CDC guidelines for keeping the COVID virus at bay. Create your own sweet and savory basket of snacks, plan a Zoom gathering with friends and family, dance, laugh and sing-a-long as you watch the show from the comfort of your home.

To make an online, PayPal, donation to IAW go to innalongtheway.orgcontribute or mail a check to IAW, P.O. Box 1133, Damariscotta, ME 04543. For more information about the Inn Along the Way including volunteer opportunities go to innalongtheway.org or contact Inn founder Sherry Flint at 207-751-6261 or [email protected]. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. those interested will have the opportunity to view a Q & A interview about IAW with volunteer Tracy Verney and Sherry Flint, IAW Founder and Board Chairwoman when LCTV’s Community Conversations program hosted by Marva Nesbit airs.

To make an online donation to LCTV, go to lctv.org/support-lctv-2/ or mail a check to LCTV, 29 Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, ME 04553. For more information about LCTV including volunteer and programming opportunities, go to lctv.org or contact Board Chairman and Director Larry Sidelinger at 207-563-6338 or [email protected].

The Inn Along the Way is unique and innovative community design in which elders live interdependently in a neighborhood-style setting of small, environmentally friendly homes. Its mission is to create a collaborative community offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose, and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting.

LCTV’s mission is to produce and broadcast programs showcasing the people, places and events of interest to Lincoln County and beyond. LCTV is a PEG, a Public, Education and Government Access TV station established in 1991. LCTV’s media center, located in Newcastle, broadcasts 24/7 and reaches approximately 5,000 households in several towns in the Midcoast region via cable TV, and the world via the internet.

For questions about Peaceful New Beginning’s 2021 New Year’s Day celebration or for more information about participating and performing in future LCTV virtual or live from “The Barn” at Inn Along the Way Open Mic events and community fundraisers,contact Tavares at 207-766-8469 or [email protected].

