The destroyed mobile home at 30 Turner Court. Photo by Maine State Police.

UNITY — A 38-year-old Unity man was charged for attempted murder and arson Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 22 fire, according to Maine State Police.

Derek Creasy was arrested in relation to the first of two fires at 30 Turner Court by investigators from the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal after deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant at an apartment building located at 369 School St.

Creasy was transported to the Waldo County Jail. Investigators also secured a 2009 Toyota Camry, which was transported to Augusta for additional examination.

The Dec. 22 fire was the first of three fires in six days in Unity. There was a second fire at 30 Turner Court on Saturday, which destroyed a mobile home and displaced a single man. A Monday night fire, at the United Methodist Church caused smoke and fire damage throughout the church at 29 Depot St. The causes of the two most recent fires remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call 207-624-7076 and speak to Sgt. Joel Davis.

