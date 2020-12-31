It looks like Friday’s weather will give us a pretty good start to the new year, with sun in the morning and temperatures rising into the low- to mid-30s. But clouds will increase and Saturday will bring a mix of snow, sleet, and some rain.

It looks like we’ll all start as snow early Saturday morning, but some sleet, then some rain will likely mix in at the coast. Snow totals will likely be around 1-3″ at the coast 3-6″ inland, but isolated spots in central Maine might even top out around 7″. I don’t think it will be widespread enough to add that 7″ range to the forecast snow map.

The second half of the weekend looks much drier, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 30s.

Still watching yet another storm for Monday. Some models bring snow back to Maine. Some bring snow north and a mix or rain south. Some just push it all out to sea! Plenty of time to figure out those details, but just know it could be unsettled Monday and maybe even Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: