Big changes to the forecast for Monday and it’s to bring the snow totals down. Sorry, skiers and snowmobilers. This isn’t the storm for you.

A storm will be spinning away off the coast of Maine during the day on Monday.

Given the recent trends to push it south and east, I’ve cut back snow totals and chances for Mainers. Expect light snow showers off and on through Monday morning, gradually tapering into the afternoon. High temperatures will be around freezing, give or take a couple degrees.

York county could still get an inch or two out of this. Otherwise, it’ll mostly be a dusting to an inch. Portland and north is where the cut off will be for that dusting range.

With a “block” to the north (high pressure), the storm ends up stalling out and meandering around the Gulf of Maine late Monday.

It becomes a player in Tuesday’s forecast.

There will be a push to move the storm closer to Maine’s coastline, bringing another round of light snow to the region.

Disclaimer: given the uncertainty of this forecast, expect updates to this map on Monday afternoon

There’s a tiny chance these numbers get bumped up, but I’m thinking they’ll actually get scaled back a bit.

Widespread 1-3″ looks possible as light, sporadic snow showers move in.

There could be a few spots on the Midcoast that get into the 4″ or so range, but I’m not anticipating many of those reports. The conditions will have to be just right for that.

Clearing skies are back for Wednesday afternoon after some flurries in the morning.

It will be a bit blustery during the day, feeling colder despite high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be brighter, with temperatures near normal in the low to mid 30s.

The next chance at a storm comes Saturday. Still nothing set in stone and current modeling makes me think it’ll be well to our south. More updates to come should it move closer!

