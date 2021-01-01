AUGUSTA — The coronavirus pandemic muted formal New Year’s Day celebrations around the country, but Elks Lodge officials still held their annual New Year’s potluck brunch Friday.
While the crowd was thin at Friday’s event, tables were spaced far apart in the lodge’s largest room and attendees were all wearing masks when they weren’t eating or drinking. Masks and hand sanitizer were positioned at the entrance of the lodge, and the bartender at the lodge was shielded by multiple plexiglass barriers.
Exalted Ruler Lina Michaud said she would plan the day again in a heartbeat, even though very few people attended the event. Michaud said that officials have had to think outside of the box to keep events going so their members can have a place to go during the pandemic.
“When we reopened in May, I had one of our members come up to me and say ‘you saved my life,'” Michaud said. “He needed this interaction and a place to come.”
Michaud said that some members have asked why they were holding events and inquired as to how they were being conducted. Michaud said events have been smaller during the pandemic, and geared toward keeping traditions alive.
“We want to stay with traditions and stay on course,” she said. “If it’s five people, it’s five people. They needed it that day.”
Lorana Laliberte, the chairperson of the lodge’s House Committee, said that the lodge helps raise money for community organizations and it was important to continue events to fundraise. She added that it was important for the lodge’s 857 members to know that the lodge is still open “in a time where the world is so crazy.”
“It’s a tight community,” she said. “We like to be open for our members so they have a place to go and socialize. These traditions … are embedded in peoples’ holiday tradition.”
Lina Michaud’s husband, Mike Michaud, a former exalted ruler and current Augusta city councilor, said that there have been no outbreaks related to the lodge.
Andy Mann, another member of the Elks’ House Committee, said it was great to have the lodge as a place to go during the pandemic.
“People are just dying to get out,” he said. “We all know that we’ve got to do it safe and things have changed. Everybody’s safe here and we all wear our masks.”
Some of the lodge’s annual events have looked different during the pandemic, with some forced onto Facebook Livestreams, Zoom video conference and annual Christmas celebrations moved to a drive-thru style event.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Central Maine entertainment venues look to 2021 with caution, optimism
-
Uncategorized
Early morning fire in Bethel sends woman to hospital
-
Local & State
Waterville had a busy 2020, with new construction, a mayoral election and a pandemic
-
Nation & World
Chicago ends 2020 with more homicides than in all but one year in more than two decades
-
Business
FAME honors three local businesses
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.